Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,939. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

