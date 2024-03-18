Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 1.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 672,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

