Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 123 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Water Works by 73.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

American Water Works stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.14. 4,764,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.