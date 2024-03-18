Short Interest in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Decreases By 11.7%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the February 14th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Local Bounti Price Performance

NYSE:LOCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.59. 4,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,436. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.65. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Local Bounti by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

