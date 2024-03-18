Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Drops By 9.9%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of LFT stock remained flat at $2.21 during trading hours on Monday. 118,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,231. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

