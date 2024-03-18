Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Down 8.9% in February

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 14th total of 19,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.01. 6,881,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

