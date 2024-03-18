SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,261 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $43,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,137. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

