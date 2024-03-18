SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,536 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,012,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.