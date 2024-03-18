Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. Macquarie cut shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Century Casinos Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 161,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,292. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

