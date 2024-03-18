Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $260.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $147.06. 166,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

