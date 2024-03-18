Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $472.85 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $472.85 million and approximately $82.48 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.96 or 0.00042598 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

