Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE THQ opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.