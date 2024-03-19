Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $660.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $21.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.86. 7,048,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.74. Adobe has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

