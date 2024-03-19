Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 135,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $9.23 on Tuesday, reaching $181.42. 83,408,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,459,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $290.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

