Advisory Resource Group Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 6.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.02. 4,451,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,912. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

