Advisory Resource Group Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.91.

Cummins Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMI traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,928,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,894. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

