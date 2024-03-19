Advisory Resource Group Sells 1,241 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisory Resource Group lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,624,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,853,480. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

