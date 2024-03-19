Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,647,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,638. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 677,703 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

