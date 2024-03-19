Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALGN traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,369. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

