American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $117.25. 1,394,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,541. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

