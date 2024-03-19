Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 743,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,458. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.