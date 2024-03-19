Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) PT Raised to $37.00 at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 128,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
