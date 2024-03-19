Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) PT Raised to $13.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 869,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,254. The company has a market capitalization of $631.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

