Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

AQST stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. 2,652,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,123. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.88 million, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 190,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

