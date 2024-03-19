Ark Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Ark has a total market cap of $171.41 million and approximately $49.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001830 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001295 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,608,438 coins and its circulating supply is 179,608,322 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

