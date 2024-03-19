Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $30.77 or 0.00049465 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $111.30 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.46 or 0.00576322 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00115026 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
