Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 36,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 98,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$85.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

