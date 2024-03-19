aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIFE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 866,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.