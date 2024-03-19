Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. 670,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,928. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

