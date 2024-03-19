Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 36,349 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $835,000.

Shares of CGDV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,663. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

