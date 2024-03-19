Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. 1,805,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,677. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.