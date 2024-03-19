Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,908. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

