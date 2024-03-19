Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,292 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 241,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

