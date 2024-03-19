Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. 1,531,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

