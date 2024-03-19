Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,544. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.