Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance
SPDW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. 2,737,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.80.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
