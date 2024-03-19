Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. 2,737,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.