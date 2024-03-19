Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SMH traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.80. 10,598,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,230,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.04 and its 200 day moving average is $171.73. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

