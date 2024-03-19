Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,517 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $256.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,872. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.