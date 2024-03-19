Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.02. 734,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.