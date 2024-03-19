Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.02. 734,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.39.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
