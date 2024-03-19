Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $118.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

