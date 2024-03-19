Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

NYSE BA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.18. 7,641,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,622,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.00. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23, a PEG ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

