Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,340. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.