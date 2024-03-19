Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. 559,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,948. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

