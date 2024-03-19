Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 5,292 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of FAAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,489. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

