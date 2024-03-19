Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 809 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. 400,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

