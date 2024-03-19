Bank of America Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $225.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $209.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

