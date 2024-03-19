Barclays Cuts OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $34.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

OGE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 1,419,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,704. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $128,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,608,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

