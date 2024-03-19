Barclays Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $34.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGE. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 392,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

