Barrington Research Boosts Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target to $37.00

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 104,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

