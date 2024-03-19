Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 270 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.06. 1,145,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,204. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $232.18 and a 1-year high of $337.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.10 and a 200 day moving average of $296.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

